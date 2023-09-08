Turner was activated from the paternity leave list Thursday.
Turner was reinstated on the Phillies' off day and will be re-inserted into the lineup ahead of their weekend series at home against the Marlins. The star shortstop comes into action Friday on quite a heater, having homered seven times over his last seven games.
