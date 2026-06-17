Phillies' Trea Turner: Back in starting nine Wednesday

Turner (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Though X-rays on Turner's right wrist returned negative after he was hit by a pitch in Monday's 7-0 win in the series opener, the Phillies elected to hold the 32-year-old out of the lineup Tuesday while he dealt with some painful bruising. The day off was apparently sufficient time for Turner to recover, as he'll slot back into his usual spot in the field for the series finale. Even before hurting his wrist, Turner had been enduring a rough start to the season; he'll take a career-low .594 OPS -- down 218 points from 2025 -- into Wednesday's contest.