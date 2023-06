Turner went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Tigers.

Turner ripped a pair of solo shots of Tigers starter Joey Wentz. It's been a rough start for Turner in Philadelphia but his first multi-homer game Monday could be a sign of an impending breakout. He snapped an ugly 3-for-28 (.107) skid over his previous seven games. The 29-year-old is now slashing .243/.286/.398 with 23 extra-base hits and 32 runs scored through 59 games.