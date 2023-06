Turner went 3-for-5 with one double, three runs scored and one steal in Sunday's victory over the Dodgers.

Turner scored all three times he reached base and stole his ninth base of the season. The shortstop slashed just .208/.257/.368 across 25 May contests, but he's off to a hot start in June, totaling 13 hits (five for extra-bases), five RBI, nine runs and two steals over 10 games.