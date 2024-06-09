Turner (hamstring) said Sunday he's "getting close" to returning from the 10-day injured list, and it's possible he's activated within the next week, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rob Thomson indicated the shortstop is running at about 75-to-80 percent of full speed, which makes a return this week seem less likely. Turner isn't expected to embark on a rehab assignment before being reinstated, however, which shortens his potential return timeline. The 30-year-old will attempt to get back to running full speed this week in Boston, which could be one of the final hurdles before he's cleared for game action.