Turner went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Sunday's 11-4 victory over Toronto.

It was the fourth multi-game of the month so far for Turner, who rapped his eighth extra-base hit of June. The All-Star shortstop has been a force atop the Phillies' lineup -- he's slashing .311/.374/.553 with 14 extra-base knocks, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and nine stolen bases over his last 115 plate appearances (25 games). Turner has nine multi-hit efforts during that stretch, and he's recorded at least one hit in 19 of these contests.