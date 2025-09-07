Phillies' Trea Turner: Dealing with hamstring strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins due to a right hamstring strain, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The veteran shortstop suffered the injury during the seventh inning while running to first base, and he exited the contest after reaching on an error. Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo homer prior to departing, but his availability for the playoff push is now in question due to the injury.