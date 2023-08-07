Turner went 4-for-12 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI during the Phillies' three-game series with the Royals over the weekend.

In what's been a disappointing first season in Philadelphia, Turner might have had his finest moment in a Phillies uniform Saturday. He contributed two extra-base hits in the Phillies' 9-6 win, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning that snapped a 21-game stretch without a long ball. Despite Turner's solid weekend, the Phillies aren't yet ready to move him up from the bottom-third of the lineup. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's series opener with the Nationals.