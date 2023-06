Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two additional RBI, one additional run scored and two steals in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Turner hit a home run and stole a base in the same game for just the second time this season. The shortstop now has eight homers, 28 RBI, 15 steals and 44 runs scored across 76 games (340 plate appearances), but he's still slashing just .248/.305/.387, which would all be his lowest marks since his rookie campaign in 2015 when he played in only 27 games.