Turner is batting fifth for the Phillies in Friday's game against the Nationals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the first time all season that we've seen Turner hit lower than second. He is entering play Friday sitting on a season-low .648 OPS following a 4-for-29 stretch. How long this new Phillies lineup sticks -- it features Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot against right-hander Josiah Gray, who was part of the package going the other way in 2021 when Turner and Max Scherzer were shipped from the Nats to the Dodgers -- remains to be seen, but the move may not be great news for Turner's immediate fantasy value.