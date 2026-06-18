Phillies' Trea Turner: Exits early after HBP

Turner exited Thursday's contest against the Mets in the third inning after suffering a right calf contusion, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Turner took a 79.2 mph sweeper from Sean Manaea off his right calf in the bottom of the first inning, and as a result, he was removed from the contest in the third frame. The shortstop has now been forced out of two of the team's last four games due to being hit by a pitch. In his absence Thursday, Edmundo Sosa has shifted to shortstop while Justin Crawford has entered the lineup in the outfield, batting atop the Phillies' lineup against New York. More information on Turner's status will likely be provided in the near future.