Turner is likely to open the season as the Phillies' leadoff hitter, manager Rob Thomson said Thursday, per John Foley of 2008Philz.com.

Thomson indicated that things could change when Bryce Harper (elbow) returns around midseason, but initially Turner appears pegged for the top of the batting order. It will likely be a hit to Turner's RBI total after he drove in 100 runs for the first time in 2022 while batting primarily second and third for the Dodgers. However, he'll score a ton of runs from the leadoff spot and might also do some more running.