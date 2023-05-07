Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to Boston.
Turner accounted for the final run of the contest with a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, though this was the first time during the streak that he's collected multiple hits. Turner may not be entirely living up to the 11-year, $300 million contract he signed in the offseason just yet, but he's been fine with a .262/.301/.414 slash line, four homers, nine RBI, 20 runs and four stolen bases though 153 plate appearances.