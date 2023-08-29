Turner went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's victory over the Angels.

The 30-year-old shortstop took Lucas Giolito deep twice Monday, sending a first-inning changeup out to left center for a solo shot and later adding a two-run homer to give Philadelphia a 5-3 lead in the fifth. Turner's hitting streak now spans nine games, during which he has batted .342 (13-for-38) with five home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, 11 runs, one steal, and a gaudy 1.155 OPS. Turner's season-long batting average has risen from .248 to .255 in that same timeframe, still a far cry from his .295 career mark.