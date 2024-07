Turner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Turner belted a two-run shot in the fourth inning followed by another in the sixth. He's gone deep five times in 16 games since returning from the injured list, with four of those coming in his last four games. Turner has knocked multiple hits in eight of those 16 games, good for a .338 (24-for-71) average. On the year, he's slashing .341/.386/.510 with 21 extra-base hits and 22 RBI through 49 contests.