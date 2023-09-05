Turner was placed on the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Turner will likely miss the final two games of the Phillies' three-game set in San Diego as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family. He went 2-for-6 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's series opener.
