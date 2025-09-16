Turner (hamstring) went through a full workout in Philadelphia on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Turner is not with the team in Los Angeles on Monday for the start of their road trip, and the Phillies hope the star shortstop will return to action before the regular-season finale on Sept. 28 against Minnesota. Philadelphia won't travel back home until the Sept. 23 contest versus the Marlins, so Turner, who's nursing a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, appears unlikely to make his way back into the lineup for at least another week.