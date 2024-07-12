Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Turner has been red-hot in July, with Thursday's solo homer off Anthony Banda the shortstop's sixth homer in the month. Turner also added his 12th pilfer of 2024, swiping second base after being walked in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old is slashing .348/.393/.529 with nine home runs across 244 plate appearances.