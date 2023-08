Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old shortstop belted a two-run homer off Andres Machado in the sixth inning, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. Turner has now hit safely in seven consecutive contests, batting .370 (10-for-27) with two home runs, eight RBI and a steal during that span.