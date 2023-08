Turner went 2-for-5 with a triple, home run, and three total RBI in Tuesday's 12-7 win over the Angels.

Turner's current hit streak has now reached double digits after he notched a two-run triple and a solo homer Tuesday. In those 10 games, Turner has posted a slash line of .349/.370/.860 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base across 46 plate appearances.