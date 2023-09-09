Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk, two runs scored and one steal in Friday's 3-2 loss to Miami.

Turner had missed the past two games on paternity leave, but celebrated with a solo homer in his first at-bat to kick off the scoring. He later added a walk, a single, a stolen base and scored both Phillies' runs to complete an all-around effort in their loss. Turner is now slashing .265/.316/.458 with a career-high 23 homers, 68 RBI, 88 runs, 30 doubles, five triples and 26 steals in his inaugural season with the Phillies.