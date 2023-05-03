Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 13-1 loss to the Dodgers.

The Phillies mustered only two hits Tuesday, with Turner's blast off Julio Urias accounting for the visitors' lone run. After hitting .298 with an .809 OPS with the Dodgers last year, Turner's Phillies career is off to a slower start. He's slashed .262/.304/.392 with three homers, eight RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases over 138 plate appearances, but he's also striking out at a 24.6 percent rate. He's shown signs of turning things around by hitting safely in each of the last four games.