Turner (hamstring) did some pole running and played catch Saturday, and he may swing a bat Sunday or Monday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Turner appears to be making progress from the hamstring strain that caused him to go on the 10-day IL on Sept. 8. It doesn't seem likely that the veteran shortstop will be ready to return when first eligible, but the hope remains that he'll be able to get some games in before the postseason. Edmundo Sosa had been filling in at shortstop most days for Philadelphia, but he's currently dealing with a groin issue, so Bryson Stott is starting at the position Saturday.