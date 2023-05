Turner went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

He drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with a fifth-inning two-bagger, and also stole his seventh base of the year in the third. Turner hasn't changed his habits on the basepaths in 2023 despite the new steal-friendly rules, but he has yet to be caught stealing this season and is on pace for his seventh career campaign with 20 or more SB.