Turner went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over Arizona.
Turner smacked a two-run, two-out homer off Jose Ruiz to tie the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth before the Phillies would win it in extras. It's Turner's fifth home run of the season and his first since May 6. The clutch hit may be what Turner needed to get his season going -- he's still slashing just .250/.295/.392 with 25 runs scored, 13 RBI and six stolen bases through his first 217 plate appearances with the Phillies.