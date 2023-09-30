Turner will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The Phillies will be the fourth seed in the National League regardless of what happens over the weekend, so it's unlikely that they ask many of their star players to play twice in one day. Turner owns a 1.002 OPS with 16 homers since the start of August, entering the playoffs on a high note despite a rough start to his time in Philadelphia. Edmundo Sosa will take over at shortstop in his absence.