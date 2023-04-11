Turner is back in the leadoff spot Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Bryson Stott took a turn at leadoff Monday, with Turner hitting second, but the Phillies will return to their typical top-of-the-order setup Tuesday against the Marlins and left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Stott is batting eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Solid start to 2023•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Homers again in loss to Japan•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Grand slam helps USA top Venezuela•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Expected to bat leadoff•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Lands in Philadelphia•