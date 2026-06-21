Phillies' Trea Turner: Scores three runs in win

Turner went 2-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Mets.

Turner set the tone for a rout by the Phillies, scoring three runs in a game for the first time this season. The shortstop may be turning a corner after going 5-for-10 over his past two full games, excluding Thursday's contest in which he left after getting hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance. On the year, he's slashing .226/.278/.336 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 46 runs scored and 15 steals across 324 plate appearances.