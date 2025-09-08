Turner is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right hamstring in Philadelphia on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The MRI will shed more light on the grade of the hamstring strain that Turner sustained in the seventh inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins. Even if Turner receives a positive prognosis following the MRI and avoids a stint on the injured list, he's still likely to be held out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Edmundo Sosa started at shortstop when Turner sat out for rest purposes in Saturday's 4-2 win over Miami, so Sosa will presumably be the top choice to replace Turner in the lineup Monday.