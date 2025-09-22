Phillies' Trea Turner: Set to face live pitching this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner (hamstring) is scheduled to face live pitching Tuesday and Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, Bob Cooney of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Manager Rob Thomson adds that Turner is recovering well from his Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and that the star shortstop will be reinstated from the injured list once he's able to run close to 100 percent. A return before the end of the regular season for Turner remains in play, though his earliest possible activation date appears to be Thursday based on the next steps in his rehab.
