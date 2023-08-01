Turner will bat sixth and start at shortstop in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Turner has now batted between fifth and seventh in the order in four consecutive games while the Phillies have since tried out Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm in the No. 2 spot the shortstop had occupied for most of the season. Even though Turner has showed modest signs of a turnaround by reaching base five times in the last three games, his on-base percentage is still below .300 for the season and sits at .278 since the All-Star break. Needless to say, Turner has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers who invested a top-three pick into him on draft day after he signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with Philadelphia in December.