Turner will be on the bench Saturday against the Cubs.

The start to Turner's first season in Philadelphia hasn't gone as he or the team would have hoped, but Saturday's off day (the first of the season for Turner) looks like nothing more than a routine one. After slashing .302/.355/.487 across his first eight seasons, he's hitting just .257/.302/.390 this year, and his five steals are a disappointing total given the explosion of stolen bases across the league. He's also developed an uncharacteristic strikeout problem, with 18 strikeouts in his last 12 games raising his season strikeout rate to 26.6 percent. The Phillies will hope the day off allows him to reset and get back to his old self.