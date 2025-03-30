Turner (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 31-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to lower-back spasms and will sit for a second consecutive game Sunday. The Phillies have a team day off Tuesday after Monday's home opener versus the Rockies, so it's possible Turner is held out until Wednesday to provide him with four straight days of rest. Edmundo Sosa is receiving another start at shortstop Sunday.