Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

The 30-year-old continued his torrid gameplay Tuesday, swiping his 27th base and launching his 26th homer - a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning off Atlanta's closer, Raisel Iglesias. Turner has been a hit machine lately, recording multi-hit efforts in 12 of his last 15 games, including four consecutive contests. In 34 games since Aug. 4, the five-tool shortstop has posted an ovation-worthy slash line of .388/.430/.820 with an incredible 16 home runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 41 RBI, 34 runs and six steals across 151 plate appearances. Turner's batting average has risen from a paltry .236 to a respectable .272 during that same time frame.