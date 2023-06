Turner went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Thursday's loss against the Mets.

Turner is now 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts this season. He's continued to struggle at the plate, however, going 5-for-38 over his last nine games. It's been a tough first year in Philly for the All-Star shortstop. Turner's now slashing just .236/.279/.369 with five homers, 28 runs scored and 15 RBI.