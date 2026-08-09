Phillies' Trea Turner: Takes Scherzer deep Saturday

Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Phillies' 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Max Scherzer kept the Phillies off the board through five innings, but Turner changed the momentum in the sixth with a solo long ball off the veteran right-hander. It was the 17th home run of the season for Turner, seven of which have come since the All-Star break. The veteran shortstop has a .703 OPS with 17 steals (in 20 attempts), 47 RBI and 38 extra-base hits over 510 plate appearances this season.