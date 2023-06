Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Turner has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with four steals and seven RBI during his active six-game hitting streak. The shortstop was a bit hesitant on the basepaths earlier in the year, but he's now amassed 10 steals through 25 games in June. For the season, he's slashing just .249/.304/.386 with 17 thefts, eight home runs, 29 RBI, 46 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples over 79 contests.