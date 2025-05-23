Wilson (migraine) will start in left field and bat eighth Friday against the Athletics.
Wilson departed Wednesday's game early due to a migraine, but after a few recovery days, he's feeling well enough to fill in for Max Kepler against left-handed starter Jacob Lopez.
