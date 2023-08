Wilson is starting in left field and batting seventh in his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Nationals.

Wilson was called up to the Phillies on Sunday after posting a shiny .884 OPS with 25 homers and 23 steals through 100 games this season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll probably continue to play sparingly, though, and can go on being ignored in most fantasy formats. Kyle Schwarber is getting a rare day off Wednesday.