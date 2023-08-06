The Phillies selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The 28-year-old gets his first call-up to the big leagues in place of Brandon Marsh (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While Marsh is out, Johan Rojas should be locked into a full-time role in the outfield, and the lefty-hitting Jake Cave could end up settling into a strong-side platoon role in left field. The righty-hitting Wilson could make sense as a short-side platoon mate for Cave, and Wilson also offers the ability to play all four infield spots as well as right field. Wilson was slashing .260/.361/.524 with 25 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 426 plate appearances for Lehigh Valley this season.