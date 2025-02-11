Wilson is a strong candidate to win the last spot on the Phillies' bench, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Wilson is a 30-year-old with just 49 games of MLB experience to his name, but he's performed well in his limited opportunities, hitting .288/.375/.490. The fact that he bats right-handed could give him the edge over lefty Kody Clemens, as the Phillies have a lefty-heavy roster already. If Wilson does win a roster spot, the largest role he can likely hope to win at the start of the year is the short side of a platoon in left field with Max Kepler.