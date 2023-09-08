Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Wilson is clearing out to make room for Trea Turner's return from paternity leave. He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance during his most recent brief stint in the big leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Weston Wilson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Weston Wilson: Sent down Sunday•
-
Phillies' Weston Wilson: Fills up box score in debut•
-
Phillies' Weston Wilson: Batting seventh in MLB debut•
-
Phillies' Weston Wilson: Called up as Marsh's replacement•
-
Brewers' Weston Wilson: Healthy for spring camp•