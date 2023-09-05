The Phillies recalled Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Wilson has posted an .895 OPS with 29 homers and 28 steals in 112 games this season at the Triple-A level, but it might be another brief major-league stint for the 28-year-old infielder while Trea Turner is away on paternity leave.
