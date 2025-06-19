Phillies' Weston Wilson: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies optioned Wilson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Wilson was on the roster primarily to hit left-handed pitching, but he's being sent down after going just 5-for-29 versus southpaws. Buddy Kennedy was called up from Triple-A to take over Wilson's spot on the roster.
