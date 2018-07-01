Curtis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Curtis struck out three batters across 1.1 innings in Friday's matchup, but the Phillies needed a refresher in the bullpen after multiple days of heavy use. With Vince Velasquez (forearm) headed to the DL, the team called up Jake Thompson and activated Pat Neshek (forearm) in corresponding moves.

