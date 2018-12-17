Rangers' Zac Curtis: Heads back to Texas
Curtis returned to the Rangers on a minor-league deal on Monday.
The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The lefty has thrown 38 major-league innings over the last three seasons, pitching for four different organizations. He owns a 4.74 ERA and an ugly 34:35 K:BB.
