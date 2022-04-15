Alford (wrist) has been taking swings and is hoping to participate in game action in the near future, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Alford jammed his right hand late in spring training and has been on the injured list for the entirety of the 2022 season. He's made progress since, though the exact plan for the remaining steps of his recovery remain unclear. Alford should challenge for regular at-bats in right field upon his return, a position that is currently being occupied by a combination of Hoy Park and Cole Tucker.