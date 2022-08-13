Gamel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Gamel's sixth-inning blast got the Pirates within two runs. It was his first homer in over a month -- his last was on July 9 versus the Brewers. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of 10 games in August, going 11-for-36 (.306). Gamel is slashing .244/.336/.384 with five homers, 29 RBI, 32 runs scored and four stolen bases through 78 contests. His .140 ISO won't raise many eyebrows, but he's been at least decent at getting on base to help his other counting stats.