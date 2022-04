Gamel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Sunday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Gamel singled and stole second in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the sixth. He's now 6-for-22 with five RBI over his last seven outings. The veteran outfielder is sporting a .231/.375/.385 slash line through 32 plate appearances.