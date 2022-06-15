Wilson (0-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

All three long balls off Wilson came in the first two innings, with Paul Goldschmidt cranking two of them. The right-hander hadn't appeared in the majors since May 22 before being summoned for the twin bill, but he'd been pitching well for Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 3.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 19 innings over three starts. Expect Wilson to get sent back to Indianapolis after this rough outing.